D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

