D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

