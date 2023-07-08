D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

