DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 110,027 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $82,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $429.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.63 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.