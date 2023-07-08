DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $83,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $171.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.