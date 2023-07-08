DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $56,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after acquiring an additional 326,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

