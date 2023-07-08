DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

