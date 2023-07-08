DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 55,235 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $59,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

