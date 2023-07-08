DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $97,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.38.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

