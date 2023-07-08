DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of Ross Stores worth $83,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

