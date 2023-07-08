DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,450 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $79,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.69.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

