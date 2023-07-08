DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of DexCom worth $86,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $126.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 181.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $5,912,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

