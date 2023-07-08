DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,988 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $94,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 131,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,939,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

