DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $78.96 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,738 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $78,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.35 and its 200 day moving average is $286.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

