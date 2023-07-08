DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $90.71 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.71% of Snap-on worth $90,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $289.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

