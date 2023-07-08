DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $99.19 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progressive were worth $99,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

