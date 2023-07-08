DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,993 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $63,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

