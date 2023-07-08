DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $100,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

