DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $80,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

