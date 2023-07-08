Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

