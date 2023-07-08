Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
