Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.10

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.10 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.50), with a volume of 26643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.51).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 885.38, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,630.54). In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,440 ($6,904.43). Also, insider Robyn Perriss bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,630.54). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,080. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

