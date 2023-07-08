DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.