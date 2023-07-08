Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $112.79 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

