Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $108.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.