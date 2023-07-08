Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.42 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

