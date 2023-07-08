Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.