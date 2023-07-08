Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

NYSE MMM opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.