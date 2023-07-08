Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

