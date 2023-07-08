Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

NFLX stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $450.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.23 and its 200-day moving average is $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

