Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,220.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 348,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $22,564,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter.
Carter’s Trading Down 1.9 %
Carter’s stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Carter’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Carter’s Profile
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
