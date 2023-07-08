Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 68,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

