Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 859.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 275,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VOO opened at $402.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average of $375.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
