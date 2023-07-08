Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

