Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $320.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

