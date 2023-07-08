Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in KBR by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,099,000.

Shares of KBR opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

