Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $57.30 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.