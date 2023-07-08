Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $65.75 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

