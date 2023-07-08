Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -43.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.