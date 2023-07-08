Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $40.79 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.