Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,370 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 217.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

