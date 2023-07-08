Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

