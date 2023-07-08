Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth $6,299,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of National Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

