Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $85,713,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.54 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International



Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

