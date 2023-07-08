Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

