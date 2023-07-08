Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALE opened at $56.58 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.