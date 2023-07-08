Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.