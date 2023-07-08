Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $179.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $186.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

