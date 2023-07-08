Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

