Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

ECL opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

